Kentucky Man Set To Run A Marathon On Every Continent

January 16th, 2017 Kentucky

Dave Jones is set to do the impossible: run one marathon every day for a week, each on a different continent. If he does it in less than 6 days and 18 hours, Jones will set a Guinness World Record.

He also plans to set an Alternative World Record. Jones will be only running official public marathons, not just closed course 26.2 mile races, something that’s only been done in 10 days.

Jones plans on blogging and live-streaming the trek from his website – http://www.eternalendurance.com/

