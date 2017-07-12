Home Indiana Evansville Kentucky Man Sentenced for Mailing Threatening Messages to Evansville Postmaster July 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana, Kentucky Pinterest

A Kentucky man is sentenced for mailing threatening messages and a fake bomb to the postmaster of Evansville. The United States Attorney’s Office says 22-year-old Kevin McCaffrey, of Hickman, is sentenced to 30 months in jail for two counts of mailing threatening communications and one count of conveying false and misleading information.

This was part of a plea deal back in May when McCaffrey admitted to mailing threatening messages to the postmaster in Evansville.

The U.S. Attorney says McCaffrey admitted to mailing an envelope addressed to the Postmaster, containing a letter stating, “I wish death to all infidels!” and “If you continue to investigate my case and if you bring my case before the district attorney you and your family will not be safe.”

His package also contained an explosive devise that McCaffery admitted to making, using wires and the parts of an e-cigarette.

Once McCaffery gets out of jail he will be under three years of supervised release. He will also have to submit drug testing and participate in a substance abuse treatment program.

