Kentucky Man Pleads Guilty to 544 Counts of Animal Cruelty

A Henderson County man pleads guilty to animal cruelty charges. Hundreds of farm animals were taken from Doil Stogner’s property in Reed, Kentucky last year.

Henderson County Humane Society officials say chickens, pigs, and horses were rescued after someone called authorities reporting a bad odor, along with numerous animals living in deplorable conditions.

Deputies say they found around 100 animal carcasses on the property.

300 chickens had to be euthanized. Stogner pleaded guilty to 544 counts of cruelty to animals.

He was ordered to 180 days of house arrest and cannot own any animals for two years.

