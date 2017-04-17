Home Kentucky Henderson Kentucky Man is in Jail for Reportedly Sodomizing a Juvenile April 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

An Owensboro man is behind bars after reportedly sodomizing a girl multiple times. Henderson Police say the female told them 40-year-old Jeremy Whitledge had anal intercourse with her repeatedly over the course of eight years. She told them the abuse occurred in different Henderson County locations.

Jeremy Whitledge did not make a statement to investigators. He was arrested for Sodomy in the first degree with a victim under the age of 12. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Whitledge is set to appear in court Tuesday, April 18th at 9 a.m.

This investigation is still ongoing.

