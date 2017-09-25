44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Man Dies From Injuries In Deadly Crash

September 25th, 2017 Kentucky

A Kentucky man has died from the injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash last week in Muhlenberg County. Police say 73-year-old Roy Crane died Sunday afternoon as a result of the injuries he sustained from the collision.

Authorities say Crane was driving in the 8600 block of KY 181 South when he, for an unknown reason, crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 79-year-old James Sweeney, of Greenville.

Crane was extricated from his vehicle and air lifted to St. Mary’s in Evansville. James Sweeney and his passenger, Doreen Sweeney, were taken to Owensboro Health Mulenberg Community Hospital.

Crane died around 12:50 p.m. Sunday from his injuries.

There’s no word on what caused Crane to cross the center line.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

