A Kentucky man is dead after apparently crashing into a water-filled embankment. Authorities found 70-year-old James Allen, of Reed, KY, was driving his 1997 Chevy southbound on Peters London Road when for an unknown reason he drove off into an embankment.

Officers found Allen unresponsive just before 10 a.m. Monday in a water-filled ditch.

Allen was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

