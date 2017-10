Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Behind Bars, Facing Drug Charges October 11th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Hartford man is behind bars for drugs following an investigation. Kentucky State Police responded to a call and made contact with 59-year-old Jerry Hayse.

After an investigation, Hayse was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hayse is currently lodged in the Ohio County Detention Center.

