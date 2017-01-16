Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Is Behind Bars After A Church Burglary January 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro Pinterest

A Kentucky man is behind bars after a burglary in progress at a church in Daviess County. Michael Wilson faces charges of burglary, tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kentucky State Police and Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress at First Church of God on KY 554.

Church members told police they were unloading supplies when they saw a man in black inside the church grabbing items. They said the man ran out the backdoor, dropping items along his way.

Troopers and deputies went to a neighboring home and asked the homeowner to search the residence for a suspect and items from the burglary. Authorities found Wilson inside the home along with some of the items taken from the church. All of the items taken from the church were found and returned.

Wilson was also charged on three unrelated warrants for robbery and burglary both out of Daviess County along with a failure to appear warrant from Daviess District Court. He was taken to the Daviess County Jail.

