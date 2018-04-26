Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Arrested For Possession of Child Pornography and Drugs April 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Kentucky man is facing faces multiple felony child pornography and drug charges in Scott County, Missouri after an arrest earlier this month.

46-year-old Frankie Pearl is charged with four counts of child porn possession, as well as several drug offenses. April 6th, the St. Louis County Police Department began investigating a child porn distribution ring.

They set up a sting and they say Pearl agreed to meet at a restaurant. During that meeting, he allegedly gave the undercover officer a collection of 8,000 pictures and 200 videos of child porn.

Pearl has a previous child porn charge dating back to 2009.

He’s behind bars in Scott County, Missouri on a $100,000 bond.

