Kentucky Man Arrested on Rape and Sodomy Charges

A months long investigation lands a Kentucky man in jail facing rape and sodomy charges.

Police say Craig Mason was involved in the publication of a video containing sex acts with a minor less than 12 years of age.

A warrant was obtained by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office on October 8th based on evidence from the investigation.

Mason was arrested on October 8th for numerous charges including, rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center other non-related charges.

