44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Man Arrested on Rape and Sodomy Charges

Kentucky Man Arrested on Rape and Sodomy Charges

October 11th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A months long investigation lands a Kentucky man in jail facing rape and sodomy charges.

Police say Craig Mason was involved in the publication of a video containing sex acts with a minor less than 12 years of age.

A warrant was obtained by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office on October 8th based on evidence from the investigation.

Mason was arrested on October 8th for numerous charges including, rape, sodomy, and unlawful transaction with a minor.

He is currently being held in the Muhlenberg County Detention Center other non-related charges.

 

 

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.