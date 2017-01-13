44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Man Arrested For Meth Charges And An Outstanding Warrant

January 13th, 2017 Indiana, Kentucky

Troopers seize a half pound of meth and arrest a Kentucky man in Gibson County. Indiana State Police say Dennis Osborne was a fugitive possibly in the Princeton area. When authorities caught up with him, and searched his car they say he had several containers and plastic bags containing crystal meth. He also had marijuana, prescription drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

Osborne is facing several charges including Dealing Meth, Possession of Meth, Outstanding Warrant out of McCracken County, Kentucky, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He is being held at Gibson County Jail without bond.

