Kentucky Man Arrested for Impersonating State Trooper

A Grayson, Kentucky man is behind bars in Evansville after going on a crime spree that spanned two cities. Thomas Boggs is charged with Impersonating a Public Servant and Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated (OMVWI).

Boggs allegedly ran the truck he was driving into a car in Henderson on the southbound Twin Bridge then chased after another car. He is also accused of running over a fence at the Henderson YMCA, breaking out the window of a Henderson police car, and driving through the softball fields behind North Middle School.

When Evansville Police found Boggs, they say he claimed to be a Kentucky State Trooper and a NASCAR driver. Officers found a tactical bag and gas mask inside his truck before towing it. They say Boggs admitted to ramming a vehicle and smashing the window out of a Henderson police car.

Police say Boggs said he took the tactical bag, gas mask and AR-15 out of the police car, but threw the gun back into the squad car when it was no longer needed. He told them he must have forgotten to put the bag and mask back into the car.

Boggs began complaining of chest pains and was taken to Deaconess Hospital where he told staff members he was a trooper with KSP and ISP. A drug test showed Boggs was high on meth.

