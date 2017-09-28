Home Indiana Kentucky Man Arrested On False Informing Charges September 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana, Kentucky

A Kentucky man is behind bars on False Informing charges. Gibson County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a Dodge Caravan on Highway 41 near County Road 550 South on Tuesday afternoon after they say the driver of the vehicle was not wearing his seatbelt.

Deputies say they smelt burnt marijuana coming from 39-year-old Anthony Brown’s vehicle and began a roadside investigation.

During the investigation, deputies say Brown, of Maceo, gave them a false name and date of birth.

Once Brown was identified, he was taken to Gibson County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana and False Informing. He remains in custody on a $650 bond.

