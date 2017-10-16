Home Illinois Kentucky Man Arrested For Cattle Rustling In Illinois October 16th, 2017 Blaine Fentress Illinois

A Kentucky man has been arrested for stealing $33,000 worth of cattle in Wabash County, Illinois. 26-year-old Mason Ray, of Caneyville, KY, is facing charges related to a theft at Lancaster Stockyards.

On September 4th, Wabash County Sheriff’s Office investigated the theft of 34 head of beef cattle stolen from the Stockyard. The value of the cattle was $33,000. Kentucky State Police and the Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Ray and an arrest warrant was issued.

On Sept. 20th, Ray turned himself into Kentucky State Police in Elizabethtown, KY. Ray signed extradition papers and was transported to Wabash County last week.

Ray is charged with Burglary in Wabash County and is also facing a charge of receiving stolen property in Kentucky. He remains in the Wabash County Jail.

