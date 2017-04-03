Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Arrested After Assaulting Three Officers April 3rd, 2017 Nolan Barnett Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky State Police conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle on KY144 in Daviess County for traffic violations. Upon the traffic stop, the operator of the motorcycle, later identified as Mr. Gary Lee Eldridge, 41, fled on foot. Through the course of the investigation, Mr. Eldridge resisted arrest, assaulted the Trooper and Daviess County Deputies and K9. Mr. Eldridge was taken into custody after a struggle, and was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine and American Currency. Mr. Eldridge was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital by Yellow Ambulance where he was treated for injuries sustained during the altercation and released. Mr. Eldridge was charged with 3 counts of Assault 3rd Degree – Police Officer, Fleeing 1st degree on foot, Trafficking in Methamphetamine >2grams, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Driving Under the Influence 1st offense aggravating circumstances, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon, and numerous traffic charges. Mr. Eldridge was lodged in the Daviess County Detention Center. KSP was assisted on the scene by Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, K9 Astor, Daviess County Fire Department, Yellow Ambulance, and other first responders.

