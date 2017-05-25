Home Kentucky KENTUCKY MAN ARLIFTED AFTER SUFFERING A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE FACE May 25th, 2017 Nolan Barnett Kentucky Pinterest

The Madisonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one man, Wednesday night.

Police say someone shot the victim in the face and because of his injuries…emergency crews airlifted him to a hospital.

Police say the shooting happened at the corner of Park Row and West Noel Avenue.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

If you have any information on this crime, you’re asked to call Detective Will Roundtree at 270-821-1111 or call Madisonville Police.

