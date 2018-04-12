Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Accused Of Threatening To Cut Officer’s Head Off April 12th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Nortonville man is accused of threatening to cut a officer’s head off. Madisonville Police responded to a disturbance at the North Main Street McDonald’s that resulted in the arrest of 50-year-old Michael Davis.

Police say an first responders were called to the restaurant just before 6:00 Tuesday morning for a man complaining of abdominal pain.

When emergency personnel arrived, Davis allegedly told them “he was thrown from a moving vehicle (Monday) by Deputy Baily, at 85 miles per hour,” and said he was bleeding from his head. Emergency personnel said there was no sign of blood or trauma.

Police say Davis was being verbally combative during their investigation and threatened to harm a first responder. Davis told officers that “all this occurred in Slaughters, where he walked from to McDonald’s,” and said “Deputy Baily was holding a severed head at one point last date.” Dispatch said the deputy was not on duty Monday.

Officers say Davis began yelling and screaming, causing a scene at McDonald’s when he was escorted to the police cruiser.

While at the Hopkins County Jail, the man told police he would have his friend cut the officer’s head off.

Davis is charged with public intoxication (excludes alcohol), disorderly conduct, and terroristic threatening. He’s being held on a $2,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

