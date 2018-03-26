Home Indiana Evansville Kentucky Man Accused Of Stabbing Wife Faces More Charges After Police Pursuit March 26th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Kentucky man accused of stabbing his wife faces new charges after police say he burglarized a home, stole two vehicles, and led police on a chase that ended near Bosse High School.

Police were called to a home at 1156 Burdette Avenue on March 23rd around 11 a.m. for burglary reports.

The victim told police Darius Dodson, 42, stole two cars and several items from the home.

Police spotted Dodson driving a black car near the home on Burdette, but say he fled when they tried stopping him. Officers chased Dodson until the car stopped near Washington and Marshal. Dodson got out of the vehicle and began running.

An officer tased Dodson and he fell to the ground, but the taser wires broke and police say Dodson continued to resist arrest.

Dodson refused to remove his hands from under his body, but eventually complied with police.

Dodson complained about finger pain and was taken to the hospital. He’s being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s also facing battery charges for assaulting another Vanderburgh County Jail inmate on March 24th.

Dodson’s charges include, burglary, theft from a building, two counts of auto theft, and resisting law enforcement.

On February 1st, Dodson was arrested in Madisonville for stabbing his wife. During that arrest, authorities say he bit an officer while resisting arrest.

