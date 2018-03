Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Fordsville, Kentucky man is being accused of sexual abuse of a minor. Michael Cooper is charged with three counts of sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years old.

Kentucky State Police detectives began an investigation in January after receiving information about sexual abuse allegations involving a 12-year-old child.

After a two month investigation, detectives arrested Michael Cooper, 41. Cooper is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

