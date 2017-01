Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse Of A Minor January 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A McLean County man is arrested and accused of sexual abuse.

Kentucky State Police arrested 70-year-old Eulice Gaddis of Calhoun after a month-long investigation.

He is charged with two counts of abusing a victim under 12 years old.

Troopers say they got word that Gaddis had an inappropriate relationship with an underage girl.

He is being held in the Daviess County, Kentucky Jail.

