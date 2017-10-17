Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Pursuit, Crashing Into Police Cruiser October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky man is arrested after authorities say he led deputies through a field, a yard, around a house, and finally crashed into a police cruiser.

Deputies were trying to serve 25-year-old Preston Allen, of Beech Creek, with a search warrant. They say they noticed Allen in a vehicle, but he drove off.

Allen is facing several charges including fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, and driving on a suspended license.

He was also served with four bench warrants and a probation violation warrant.

