Home Kentucky Henderson Kentucky Man Accused of Burglary and Huffing Duster Cans at Rite Aid February 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

A Kentucky man is behind bars for reportedly breaking into Rite Aid and huffing cans of air duster. It happened Sunday at the Rite Aid in Henderson. Authorities were called to Rite Aid in reference to a manager finding a man in the restroom when he opened the store Sunday morning. Officers say 26-year-old Donald Harmon Jr. was huffing several cans of spray air duster.

Harmon is charged with burglary, shoplifting, and public intoxication. He is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail.

Comments

comments