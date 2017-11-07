Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home In Greenville November 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A Kentucky man is accused of breaking into a home on Russell Street in Greenville. Police say they received a complaint about someone breaking into their home on Tuesday, November 7th just before 3:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they say Jeffrey Jones, of Greenville, was hiding in the homeowner’s car. Jones is also accused of trying to break into another residence.

Jones is charged with burglary, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication. He is being held in the Muhlenberg County Jail.

