Kentucky Lotto Revamps Popular Game

Kentucky Cash Ball, the long-time draw game, received a new name. It is now called Cash Ball 225.

It is a one dollar daily game offering a top prize of $225,000, along with seven other prizes.

The idea: players try to match four numbers, draw from 35 in the machine, and pick one, “Cash Ball,” from 25 numbers in the second machine. Additional changes include lower tier prizes and a bonus kicker feature.

Kentucky Cash Ball accounted for $9.7 million is sales this past fiscal year, a 3% drop from the previous fiscal year.

