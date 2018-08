Home Kentucky Kentucky Lottery Sets $1.4 Billion Record Sales August 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Lottery sets a ticket sales record this year bringing in more than $1.4 billion.

Scratch-off tickets were once again the best selling games raking in a little more than $600 million.

Mega Millions had the largest percentage increase of any game.

The Kentucky Lottery has contributed more than $250 million to the state general fund, which is also a record.

Officials say several large jackpots during the year spurred the increase.

