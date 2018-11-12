Home Kentucky Kentucky Lottery Sees Most Successful Sales Month in 30 Year Run November 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The near-world record Mega Millions jackpot run led to the most successful sales month in the nearly 30-year history of the Kentucky Lottery.

Overall sales for the month were $115.5 million, which is $33.2 million (or 40.3%) more than budgeted. This ousts the previous record sales month from January 2016, when a world-record Powerball jackpot of $1.6 billion led to sales of $105.1 million. This in turn led to $34.4 million in monthly net income to the Commonwealth for the month, again a record.

This surpasses the previous record, also set in January 2016 by $1.8 million.

“While jackpot games were obviously the major driving force behind these record sales, our other products also did really well,” said the Lottery’s President and CEO Tom Delacenserie. “Great performance by our Scratch-offs and strong online sales helped bring home the record month. We have a solid plan ahead for November to help sustain the forward momentum, as our state’s college students are counting on us for scholarship and grant proceeds.”

Kentucky players hoping to win the $1.5 billion jackpot awarded in October spent $21.2 million on Mega Millions tickets alone. This exceeded the $3.8 million October budgeted sales for the game by $17.4 million. Powerball ticket sales for the month were $13.3 million, which exceeded the budgeted sales for the game in October by $7 million (or 114%).

Lottery Scratch-off tickets also posted a solid month, realizing $55.1 million in sales. That’s $9.3 million (or 20.3%) higher than budgeted.

