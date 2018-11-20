Home Kentucky Kentucky Legislator Seeks Recount After Losing by One Vote November 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky election between DJ Johnson and Jim Glenn is heading to the next level. It’s the race for the State Representative of the 13th District.

Johnson is hoping for a recount of the ballots from the November 6th election between Johnson and Glenn.

The difference is one vote between the two candidates. 6,319 people voted for Glenn, and 6,318 voters cast their ballots for Johnson.

Election officials say a race in Daviess County has not been contested in more than 50 years.

‘My intentions is to make sure that every vote is accurately counted and that’s the bottom line,” says Johnson.

Regardless of a recount, the winning candidate won’t officially take office as the State Representative of the 13th District til this coming January.

