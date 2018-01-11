Home Indiana Kentucky Leaders Call For Utility Bill Savings Amid Corporate Tax Cut January 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Kentucky leaders say they want to make sure electric and gas customers see lower bills now that the federal government has lowered the corporate tax rate.

Kentucky is joining several other states in sending a letter to make that request. The corporate income tax rate dropped from 35 percent to 21 percent.

Attorney General Andy Beshear says he wants to ensure companies pass their savings on to their customers. Now public utilities will start paying less in taxes.

He says this effort will keep Kentucky customers from overpaying for their electric and gas services.

