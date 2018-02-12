Home Kentucky Kentucky Lawmakers Seek Solution to Combat Opioid Epidemic February 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky lawmakers are looking at new ways to battle the state’s opioid epidemic. They’re looking at several ways to combat the problem and to help people find treatment across the state.

Some of the bills being considered this session include creating laws to keep drugs off the streets, finding ways to help local law enforcement battle the problem, as well as finding new ways to provide treatment for those who need it. Some of those bills also include increased spending.

The budget plan proposed by Governor Matt Bevin would provide $34 million in spending increases statewide to help fight the problem.

That budget plan is still being debated in the Kentucky House.

