Kentucky Lawmakers Propose Anti-Doxxing Bill

Kentucky legislators are trying to discourage the practice of ‘doxxing” with a new proposed state bill. A Kentucky state Senate committee has approved a bill making it a misdemeanor to publish minors’ information (for instances a home address or the school) with the intent to harm or harass them.

The proposal stems from activities directed at Nicholas Sandmann, the 16-year-old Covington Catholic High School student who was targeted after his interaction with a Native American protester back in January in Washington, D.C.

An attorney for the Sandmann family and Nick’s father laid out their positions to lawmakers this week. Tedd Sandmann says, “My son, Nicholas Sandmann, was the victim of the most sensational Twitter attack on a minor child in the history of the internet.”

Three Democrats voted against the measure citing freedom of speech concerns.

The bill still needs approval from the state senate and the state house as well as the governor’s signature to become law.

Comments

comments