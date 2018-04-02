Home Kentucky Kentucky Lawmakers Pass Budget and Revenue Bills, Sending them to Gov. Bevin April 2nd, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky

The Kentucky House approves a two year budget with a 59-36 vote, and a revenue plan with a vote of 51-44, sending both bills to Governor Matt Bevin’s desk.

Earlier Monday, House Bill 200, or the budget bill, passed the Senate 25-13. House Bill 366 deals with a revenue plan for the state and it passed the Senate with a vote of 20-18.

The budget bill fully funds retired teachers’ health care with general funds in the first year, while excess funds will support the second year. Lawmakers say that means retired teachers will not see an increase in their premiums and they won’t see a decrease in coverage.

The budget also increases funding for certain programs, including the Support Education Excellence in Kentucky or the SEEK program. That program sends state money to local school districts and is expected to provide about $4,000 per student each fiscal year.

Some lawmakers say HB 366 could bring in up to $230 million in new revenue for the state, per year. That money would come a 50 cent per pack increase on cigarettes and imposes new taxes on services including automotive and home repairs as well as small animal pet care. It also lowers resident’s taxable income to the state to about 5%.

Lawmakers were not supposed to be back in Frankfort Monday, because the session was supposed to wrap up last Thursday. Monday was the beginning of Gov. Bevin’s 2 week veto period. Instead, state lawmakers were back at work, trying to tackle both the budget bill and revenue bill.

The budget and revenue bills are now headed to Gov. Matt Bevin’s desk. Some say it’s not clear if Gov. Bevin plans to sign these bills into law.

