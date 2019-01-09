Home Kentucky Kentucky Lawmakers to Introduce Bill to Legalize Medical Marijuana January 9th, 2019 Amanda Decker Kentucky

A bipartisan group of Kentucky lawmakers will introduce a bill this session, that would legalize medical marijuana. The group says legalizing marijuana could help battle the opioid crisis across the Bluegrass.

House Bill 136 would allow Kentucky doctors to prescribe marijuana for medical purposes. The bill would require it to be heavily regulated by the state and medical licensing board and patients would have to pass a background check before a doctor could even recommend a prescription.

The proposed legislation would also allow some people to grow marijuana in their homes, under the supervision of local law enforcement.

Comments

comments