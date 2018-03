Home Kentucky Kentucky Lawmakers Debate Narcotic Disposal Bill March 15th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

In an effort to cut back on Kentucky’s opioid abuse epidemic the Senate passed a measure that would help patients dispose of unused painkillers safely.

Senate Bill 6 would require pharmacists to distribute drug disposal products with every opioid prescription.

The disposal product works by filling the prescription bottle with water and adding a power substance to it to destroy the medicine.

This bill is now headed to the Kentucky House for debate.

