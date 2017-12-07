Home Kentucky Kentucky Lawmaker to Increase Cigarette Price Statewide December 7th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The price of a pack of cigarettes could go up by a $1 if one state lawmaker gets his way.

Senator Stephen Meredith pre-filed bill ahead of the upcoming general assembly that would bump up the price of a pack of cigarettes by a buck.

It’s something he’s calling a healthcare reimbursement assessment and he says it’s worked in other places.

90 percent of the money collected would be used to create a new fund to reimburse the state’s Medicaid program for money spent on tobacco-related illnesses.

Clearly, smoke shops aren’t on board. Some owners say more money per pack could cut customers.

The cigarette tax could be written into law as soon as July 1st.

Comments

comments