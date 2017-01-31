Home Kentucky Kentucky Law Enforcement Urge Residents To Use Sober Driving App January 31st, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky law enforcement is reminding you to be a Super Bowl MVP this weekend, and be a designated driver. The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety along with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are teaming up for the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” initiative.

The Super Bowl is America’s most-watched sporting event, and sees a lot of alcohol sales and consumption. Authorities remind fans to designate a sober driver before the game or use the Drive Sober Kentucky App to find a sober ride home. The app lists the companies that can provide a sober ride home if you have been drinking.

For more information, visit Driver Sober Kentucky.

