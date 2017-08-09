Home Kentucky Kentucky Law Enforcement Agencies Prepare for Eclipse Crowds August 9th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky Pinterest

Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Tri-State later this month, as the total solar eclipse passes right over parts of our area. That also mean a huge increase in the traffic heading to some Tri-State counties, and police are already working on a plan.

Kentucky State Police and other law enforcement agencies know hundreds of thousands of people will make their way to Western Kentucky to watch the eclipse.

They say there absolutely will be traffic, and are asking travelers to work with them during this event.

“Well we’ve been preparing for this eclipse for close to a year now,” said Kentucky State Police Post 2 Trooper Sean Wint.

Upwards of 500,000 people are expected to make their way to Western Kentucky to see the first total solar eclipse in 99 years.

Eclipse epicenter Cerulean in Christian County could see 200,000 people. This is the first time local law enforcement agencies will deal with this large of an event so close to home.

“We’re trying to anticipate any possible scenario that could come up with this amount of people coming in to make it as smooth a process,” said Wint. “And the great experience that it can be.”

Wint is asking folks visiting the area to bring patience as rural back roads in Kentucky are not built for hundreds of thousands of travelers.

“So if you try to rush in the last minute, find a spot and then rush out as soon as it’s over,” said Wint. “It’s probably not going to be that good of an experience for you.”

KSP will have three times the number of troopers working through eclipse weekend. Madisonville and Hopkinsville Police are expected to at least doublet their manpower. KSP troopers will also be cracking on people disrupting the flow of traffic by trying to carve out their own viewing spot.

“You can anticipate, if you pull over on the side of the interstate or parkways or Kentucky 91, you’re going to see blue lights behind you,” said Wint.

Wint says people traveling to watch the eclipse should treat the event like a snowstorm.

“Make sure you have a full tank of gas before you get here because gas may be in short supply,” said Wint. “Bring a cooler with some food and drinks because you may be waiting an extended amount of time. Who knows where you might get stuck at.”

And for those traveling with people, make a plan in case you get separated because while AT&T and Verizon are adding extra towers in the area, there’s a good chance with 100,000 to 200,000 people in the area your cellphones will not work.

“So bring paper maps with you cause you’re probably not going to be able to use your GPS and text your friend to ask where they are,” said Wint. “You may not even be able to make phone calls for that.”

44News will bring you live coverage of the eclipse. We’ll be live from Madisonville with coverage of events around the area and what it means for the Tri-State. Coverage will begin August 21st at 1 p.m. on Fox44.



