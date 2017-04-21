Kentucky Launches Transparency Website

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin’s administration launched a revamped website on Tuesday for Kentucky residents to see how their tax dollars are distributed.

Transparency.ky.gov includes improved navigation and search tools. It contains data regarding the executive and judicial branches of state government, agency spending, contracts with business, employee salaries, and buildings owned or leased by state government. The website also includes general current state budget information, a tax list, and links to additional resources, such as a listing on unclaimed property and local government officials. Education resources, such as how a state budget becomes law and budgeting information for adults and children are also available.

