Kentucky Labor Cabinet Joins OSHA in Death Investigation January 17th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky, Owensboro

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet is now getting involved in the death investigation reported earlier this week at the Glenmore Distillery in Owensboro.

The Daviess County coroner says 44-year-old Dennis Layman of Owensboro died from blunt force trauma Monday after falling from a suspended walkway inside the distillery.

Officials from the state will partner with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration or OSHA to figure out what happened.

