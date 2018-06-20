Home Kentucky Kentucky Judge Strikes Down Pension Reform Law June 20th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A judge issues a ruling saying the Kentucky pension reform law violates the state constitution. Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd voided all of Senate Bill 151.

It was signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin in April but soon after that State Attorney General Andy Beshear sued saying the law is unconstitutional.

It changed many facets of the pension system including the retirement benefits system. Prior to Wednesday’s ruling, both Bevin and Beshear indicated they would appeal the case.

Bevin has not yet responded to the decision.

