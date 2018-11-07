Home Kentucky Kentucky Judge Puts Certification of Marsy’s Law on Hold November 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

An amendment giving crime victims more rights was passed by Kentucky voters but Marsy’s Law isn’t going into effect any time soon.

A circuit judge ruled the language for Marsy’s Law on the ballot is too vague. Kentucky voters approved the measure in a 63 to 37 margin.

The judge allowed a count of the votes but the law is not yet certified. Marsy’s Law would add 10 protections for victims to the Kentucky Constitution.

Eric Schmidt says, “Marsy’s Law rhetoric sort of pitted the victims against the defendants, its subverts that principle that basic principle of justice and fairness. Now that is not to say its not a good initiative but certainly, it should also lead us to question the rhetoric that supported it.”

Marsy’s Law is pending certification of the constitutional amendment and the state’s Supreme Court reviewing.

If it’s upheld proponents of Marsy’s Law would need to tailor the language.

