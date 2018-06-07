Kentucky Judge Hears Pension Lawsuit

A Kentucky judge is questioning how the state legislature passed a pension overhaul bill that prompted teachers to protest earlier this year.

Kentucky attorney general Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit claiming senate bill 151 should not have been passed, and a Franklin judge heard the case today.

Beshear says senate bill 151 should not have been passed because it was not read three times on three different days.

Now the judge is asking Kentucky governor Matt Bevin’s lawyers why the bill passed.

The bill was apparently changed toward the end of the legislative session to include pension reform.

In today’s hearing, Bevin’s attorney said the legislature has the authority to set its own procedures.

The judge hopes to rule on the case soon, but says the state’s supreme court will likely have to make a decision.

