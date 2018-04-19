Home Kentucky Kentucky Judge to Decide Fate of Controversial Pension Plan April 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A Kentucky judge will decide whether to block a new law that changes Kentucky’s troubled pension plan. That law has sparked protests across the state and at the state capitol.

The law passed earlier this month. Attorney General Andy Beshear filed a lawsuit, stating the law violates the state constitution and legislators broke the law by passing the bill.

Some parts of the law take effect July 14th but the judge says he plans to make a decision by that day.

Other parts of the law won’t be in place until January 1st, 2019.

