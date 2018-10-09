Home Kentucky Kentucky Joins States Opposing New York Gun Restrictions October 9th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Governor Matt Bevin has joined 15 states in a U.S. Supreme Court amicus brief supporting Second Amendment rights, in response to New York City’s restrictions on handguns kept for self-defense.

The brief was filed in response to the costly and restrictive “premises permit” required by the city to own a personal handgun for self-defense. The brief also points out the effect of the regulations on hunting and shooting sports, which could harm the tourism industry in states like Kentucky.

The permit prohibits taking a weapon outside the home for any purpose other than to practice at a New York City shooting range and entirely prohibits leaving the state with the weapon. The “carry” permit is required to remove the weapon from the home for other purposes and is difficult to obtain.

“Citizens have the Constitutional right to ‘keep and bear Arms,’ and New York’s restrictive regulations set a dangerous precedent that heavily restricts this right and prevents responsible gun owners from protecting themselves outside of their home,” said Bevin General Counsel Steve Pitt. “Kentucky has a fundamental interest in ensuring that the Second Amendment is preserved for our citizens and that the Commonwealth is not harmed by the liberal policies of other states.”

Kentucky joined the other states in arguing that while city and state governments have an interest in public safety and crime prevention, New York City offered no evidence that demonstrated its regulations actually enhance public safety and crime prevention.

These other states include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan ,Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

