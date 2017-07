Home Kentucky Kentucky Jail Guard Arrested on Drug Charges July 29th, 2017 John Werne Kentucky Pinterest

After accusations that an employee was sneaking drugs inside The West Kentucky Correctional Complex in Lyons County, Kentucky State Police made an arrest.

Danny Ford of Dawson Springs was arrested and faces charges on possession of a controlled substance and promoting contraband.

Authorities inside the facility confiscated a large quantity of Suboxone, a narcotic addiction medication.

Ford is currently in the Caldwell County Jail.

Comments

comments