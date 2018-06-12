Home Kentucky Kentucky Inmates Flood Police Chief’s Office With Sewage June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Inmates at one Kentucky jail intentionally clog up the sewage system, flooding the police chief’s office with raw sewage. The inmates flushed jumpsuits, bedding, and other materials down the toilets. They have since been moved and replaced with other minimum security inmates.

Louisville Metro Police say the wastewater overflow has been cleaned up but they’ll have to make other repairs before the chief can use his office again.

Mark Bolton, Lousiville Metro Police Correctional Director, says, “We’ve spent over $130,000 just trying to keep that plumbing fixed and the climate control. We run out of space over there? I’m not sure what the next move is going to be.”

This same jail was closed a decade ago because it didn’t meet safety standards. For some perspective, running the overflow jail costs nearly $3 million a year in overtime.

It would cost around $260 million to build a new jail.

Comments

comments