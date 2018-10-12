Inmates Fight Addiction Through Substance Abuse Program

The Henderson County Jail’s Substance Abuse Program is giving inmates hope and help while they’re incarcerated.

The program offers inmates with a history of addition help through a monthly opioid blocking injection.

Inmates getting ready for release can opt into the program which offers Vivitrol at no cost.

Vivitrol is designed to block the brain from experiencing the effects of opioids or alcohol.

Officials say taking opioids or drinking alcohol while taking Vivitrol will instantly make you ill.

Capt. Eddie Vaught says, “Many jails in the state of Kentucky are all about reentry. We are all about inmate recovery and getting them, making them functioning members of society again. Just our facility alone, we have three separate programs.”

After an inmate is released the injection remains part of their treatment plan with a parole officer.

State officials say 79 percent of inmates using Vivitrol who have been released on parole have not relapsed.

