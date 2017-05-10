Kentucky HS Football State Finals Will Move to Lexington

The Kentucky High School football state finals and girls basketball Sweet 16 tournament are heading to Lexington.

The KHSAA board approved the decision Wednesday.

The football state finals will be held at Kroger Field on University of Kentucky’s campus for 2017 and 2018. The games had been played at Western Kentucky since 2009.

The girls Sweet 16 tournament will play at BB&T Arena on Northern Kentucky’s campus in 2018, and at Rupp Arena on UK’s campus for 2019 and 2020.

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments