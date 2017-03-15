Home Kentucky Kentucky House, Senate Pass Smoking and Drug Screen Bills March 15th, 2017 Tristan White Kentucky Pinterest

A senate bill in Kentucky could help people who are trying to quit smoking get easier access to drugs and services to help them kick the habit.

Under Senate Bill 89, barriers like copays for treatment would be prohibited. Federal law requires private insurers and Medicaid to cover programs that help people quit smoking, but patients sometimes have difficulty getting those services.

Kentucky has one of the highest smoking rates in the nation, and leads the nation in cancer deaths.

Senate Bill 89 passed the house in a 90 to one vote. It passed the senate 35 to 2.

Meanwhile, a bill that would change how Kentucky hospitals report toxicology screenings – passes the state senate.

House bill 314 was approved by the house last month.It requires certain hospitals to report positive drug screenings to the state’s cabinet for health and family services. That includes reporting newborn babies who might have been exposed to controlled substances before birth.

The bill passed the senate 33 to 3 and now goes to the governor’s desk for his consideration.

Comments

comments