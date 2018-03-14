Home Kentucky Kentucky House Passes Body Cam Bill March 14th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A bill that would describe when footage from body cams could be accessed and used by the public passes the House. House Bill 373 would allow public agencies to restrict access to footage from body cams worn by law enforcement in specific cases, including a recording that shows the interior of a specific places (private homes, medical facilities, or jails), child under 18, a dead person’s body, nude bodies, or the inside of a women’s shelter.

Restricted access would be lifted if a body cam shows use of force by a law enforcement officer, or when the recording is requested by a criminal defendant or their attorney.

This bill does not required law enforcement agencies to buy or use body cameras because that’s up to individual departments.

HB 373 passed the House 94-2. It will go to the Senate for consideration.

