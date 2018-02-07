Home Kentucky Kentucky House Committee Approves Emergency Loan Funds For School Districts February 7th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A bill to advance short-term emergency loans to school districts facing financial problems this school year clears the House Committee. It will allow the Kentucky Department of Education to offer no-interest loans to a school district. However, that’s only if it has a revenue shortfall that is beyond their control.

Currently, the law only allows a no interest loan in the case of a fire or natural disaster. This comes as 14 school districts in the Bluegrass face revenue issues because of declining mineral tax revenues from unmined coal.

Most struggling school districts are in eastern Kentucky but Ohio, Muhlenberg, and Union County Public Schools are also affected by the loss of Revenue.

If this bill passes through it would raise the loan amount to $500,000 to be paid back in five years.

List one is the districts that are significantly impacted by the loss unmined minerals tax revenue. List two represents two districts which have financial issues not related to unmined minerals tax revenue:

List 1

• Bell County

• Breathitt County

• Floyd County

• Harlan County

• Hopkins County

• Knott County

• Leslie County

• Letcher County

• Martin County

• Muhlenberg County

• Ohio County

• Perry County

• Pike County

• Union County

List 2

• Fairview Independent

• Fulton County

